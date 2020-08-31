“He was a king, he was royalty”: Dallas actress Liz Mikel shares her experience working with Chadwick Boseman and his legacy

Dallas-actress Liz Mikel is well known for her role as Corinna “Mama” Williams on the TV show Friday Night Lights. She has had many other amazing performances, but in 2014 she starred in the biopic Get On Up about the life of James Brown.

Brown was played by Chadwick Boseman, who passed away last week at the age of 43. Mikel joined Morning After to talk about working with Boseman and how he approached playing such iconic roles as James Brown, Jackie Robinson, and of course Marvel’s Black Panther.

Boseman’s portrayal of the superhero Black Panther was significant on many levels, primarily in the cultural impact of having a prominent Black superhero hit the screen that has historically lacked diversity.

Mikel says it wasn’t just the character that made Black Panther so impactful, but what Boseman brought to it. She says “his portrayal of Black Panther, I think, touched the hearts of so many people because of who he was,” she says, “and his essence as a person spoke through that role.” She continued saying she doesn’t feel another actor would have been able to bring that role to life the way Boseman did.

When remembering Boseman after working with him on the set of Get On Up she says “Chad was exemplary on and off the screen, his demeanor, he was just gracious. He was a king, he was royalty. There’s no other way to put it.”

Boseman passed away on Friday after battling colon cancer.