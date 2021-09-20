Have fun, connect with mental health professionals at Feel Good AF Festival

DALLAS (KDAF) — A new festival in Dallas hopes to be a part of the solution against the nation’s collective challenge with stress, anxiety and depression.

With all of the change that COVID-19 has brought to the world, mental health issues have dramatically increased in the past year.

The crew with Feel Good AF wellness festival say they have created a space where people can participate, move their bodies, connect and interact with the mental health experts.

The festival will take place on Oct. 30 on the Ronald Kirk Pedestrian Bridge.

Click here to get your tickets. If you use promo code “CW33”, you could get up to 20% off your purchase.

Kenneth Paul, chief feel good officer, joined our show to talk more about the festival.