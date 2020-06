DALLAS, TX (KDAF) — As with any high profile sports contract negotiation, there’s plenty of drama to go around. Dak’s ongoing negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys is no different.

Brad Sham, aka “Voice of the Dallas Cowboys”, thinks people should just settle down. In the end, Sham says it’s less drama and money, and more about years.

Sham also talk us through what to expect should we see the return of the NFL with empty stadiums.