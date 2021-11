DALLAS (KDAF) — Broadway hit ‘Hamilton’ returns to the Music Hall at Fair Park tonight and runs through Dec. 5.

Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre, a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.

To get your tickets visit, dallassummermusicals.org.