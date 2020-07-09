Gov. Abbott says economy will not close, even after passing testing positivity threshold

AUSTIN, Texas (KDAF) — After coronavirus hospitalizations are reported this afternoon, Texas will likely the 10,000 mark across the state. As of Wednesday, there have been six consecutive days of 1,000+ cases reported in Dallas County alone.

Currently, Texas is seeing 15% of coronavirus tests come back positive. Gov. Greg Abbott had previously slated passing 10% rate of positive tests as a red flag.

Also alarming is who is testing positive, as a much younger demographic are showing up in the numbers.

Despite what seems to be a trend in the wrong direction, Gov. Abbott said the Texas economy will not shut down again, saying people should wear face masks.

“Any attempt to close businesses back down into a lockdown or stay at home standard,” said Abbott, “would be in contradiction to my executive order”

The Governor went on to say that using a mask will reduce the spike in infections the state is currently seeing.

