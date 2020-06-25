Gov. Abbott announces temporary pause on reopening as COVID-19 ‘rampant’ in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KDAF) — On Tuesday Gov. Abbott announced a temporary pause on additional reopening phases across the state in response to the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases across. Businesses that were permitted to open under the previous phases can continue to stay open as long as they follow the required guidelines.

In a statement Abbott said “The last thing we want to do as a state is go backwards and close down businesses. This temporary pause will help our state corral the spread until we can safely enter the next phase of opening our state for business. I ask all Texans to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, washing their hands regularly, and socially distancing from others.”

Yesterday, there were 4,389 hospitalizations for COVID-19 across Texas, a record high, with 5,550 new cases reported.