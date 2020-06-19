Gov. Abbott: Announcement about nursing home visits during pandemic is coming soon

Morning After

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An announcement concerning family members being allowed to visit loved ones in nursing homes is expected in a week or two, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Gov. Abbott told KTAB News on Thursday afternoon that the announcement will provide a way for people to visit nursing homes as safely as possible.

“We expect to make an announcement in a week or two that will provide some way of having loved ones go into a nursing home and be able to physically see their family member, using strategies to make sure we are not importing COVID-19 in those nursing homes to make sure that we keep them healthy and do not increase the risk of death,” said Gov. Abbott.

In March, Gov. Abbott issued a disaster declaration due to the COVID-19 pandemic and thereby restricted visitation at nursing homes.

Many nursing homes across the state have experienced clusters of cases, including many deaths. As a result, each resident and staff member of nursing homes underwent testing by the National Guard.

Share this story

More News Headlines

More

30 Second Downloads

Pride flag will fly at Dallas City Hall all for the rest of June and all future pride months

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pride flag will fly at Dallas City Hall all for the rest of June and all future pride months"

As SMU athletes return to campus, 5 have tested positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "As SMU athletes return to campus, 5 have tested positive for coronavirus"

The State Fair of Texas now says they'll make a decision by July

Thumbnail for the video titled "The State Fair of Texas now says they'll make a decision by July"

More From Morning After

More

Latest Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News