Gov. Abbott: Announcement about nursing home visits during pandemic is coming soon

An announcement concerning family members being allowed to visit loved ones in nursing homes is expected in a week or two, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Gov. Abbott told KTAB News on Thursday afternoon that the announcement will provide a way for people to visit nursing homes as safely as possible.

“We expect to make an announcement in a week or two that will provide some way of having loved ones go into a nursing home and be able to physically see their family member, using strategies to make sure we are not importing COVID-19 in those nursing homes to make sure that we keep them healthy and do not increase the risk of death,” said Gov. Abbott.

In March, Gov. Abbott issued a disaster declaration due to the COVID-19 pandemic and thereby restricted visitation at nursing homes.

Many nursing homes across the state have experienced clusters of cases, including many deaths. As a result, each resident and staff member of nursing homes underwent testing by the National Guard.