DALLAS (KDAF) — Located at the Statler Hotel in Dallas, the Bourbon & Banter speakeasy is full of, you guessed it, bourbon. To enter, you have to type in a code at a phone booth and enter a secret door to get into the bar.

We spoke with the general manager of the speakeasy and he shared some of their classic cocktail recipes.

Whiskey Sour

Ingredients : Wild Turkey 81 Whiskey, egg white, lemon juice and simple syrup The recipe calls for: 1oz lemon juice, 1oz simple syrup, 1oz egg white, 2oz bourbon

Traditional Old Fashioned

Ingredients : Angostura bitters, orange bitters, Demerara syrup, choice of Bulleit Bourbon, Nolet’s Silver Gin, Simple Vodka, Illegal Espadin Mezcal, Olmeca Altos Tequila or Bacardi Rum The recipe calls for: 3 dashes of Angostura bitters, 3 dashes of orange angostura bitters, .25oz Demerara syrup and 2oz bourbon

