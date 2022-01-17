DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve ever wanted to try glamping or are ever in need of a staycation, the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex has some opportunities for you.

Paradise Cove – Southlake

Glamping at Paradise Cove will have you hanging out on a private peninsula on Lake Grapevine near the border of Grapevine and Southlake. You’ll be able to relax and enjoy the outdoors and fish, swim, kayak and more.

You can enjoy a Yurt fully equipped with AC/heat, full bathroom, shaded picnic area, queen bed (among other sleeping arrangements) mini-refrigerator, coolers, etc. Or if you’d rather embrace a tent, you can enjoy a queen bed, fans/heaters, full bathroom (if available), shaded picnic area, camping lights, ice chest, grill, fire pit and more.

Loyd Park – Grand Prairie

Glamping at Loyd Park will have you taking in the experience of Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie. You’ll find a fire pit with outdoor furniture, a walk-in shower, cooktop and microwave, queen bed, skylight and more in their Yurts.