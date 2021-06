AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new suspect has been has identified in the June 12 mass shooting on Sixth Street in Austin that killed one man and injured 14 others. Charges have been dropped against two teenagers who were previously arrested in connection with the shooting, authorities said at a press conference Tuesday.

Austin Police Department reports 19-year-old De’Ondre Jermirris White has been charged with murder -- his bond has been set at $1 million. Police say White is responsible for the murder of the victim: 25-year-old Douglas Kantor, who was visiting Austin.