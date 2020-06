DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — More and more people are looking to get a COVID-19 test, but which test to get, where to go, and how much to pay is uncertain due to inconsistencies being reported.

With reports of price gouging ($500 for an antigen test) and higher than anticipated false negative rates, the bottom line is do your research and, if possible, consult with your physician to find a reputable testing facility and lab.