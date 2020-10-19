Get your kids out of the house and into the Crayola Experience!

There aren’t too many options these days for family fun, (thanks COVID) but the Crayola Experience in Plano has got you covered! And if you’re wondering, Crayola like the crayons you used to draw with growing up…that’s the one!

If you have never been, it quite a fun time. You can make your own crayon labels, there’s a crayon factory show where you can see how Crayola crayons are made, you can make your own drip art which looks super cool when it’s finished, and so much more.

The Crayola Experience has taken some precautions to make sure your experience is as coronavirus-free as possible. Upon entry, the staff will take everybody’s temperature and a face mask is required for anyone ages 3 and up. The staff sanitizes frequently so the next person who uses a marker, sits at a table or touches a piece of equipment can have a peace of mind when participating in interactive activities. Any bags brought into the center will need to be clear and you can sign up for your time slot at their website so Crayola Experience can make sure there’s no overcrowding and you have a worry-free time!

If you’re still not comfortable with the idea of going out in public yet, they do virtual activities and trips…and the supplies and activities are included.

So get your color on and head over to the Crayola Experience in Plano!