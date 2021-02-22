Get a crash course on black girl magic with this pop-up museum!

DALLAS (KDAF) – The growing trend of pop-up museums have been a thing over the years and Dominque Hamilton decided to jump on that trend!

She created the Black Girl Magic Museum for Black History Month to show people the ‘magic’ of black women!

“I wanted to create a platform for black girls just like me,” says Dominque, “and see representation and have a fun time.”

And fun it is! There are so many photo opportunities to be had, you can get a guided tour of the museum and learn about black girl culture and the women who helped along the way.

“There’s so much trauma behind the history of black people, especially black women,” says Dominque.

This museum will fill you in on the key black women in history who moved the needle forward along with the first black women in NASA. There’s a history of black hair and a “Say My Name” room to pay tribute to those we’ve lost.

We are in the time of COVID so the museum has taken every precaution to keep the experience fun for you. They’re open all the way through March so make sure you book a time before you head out to the Black Girl Magic Museum!