Generation Z is shunning alcohol, but prefer to use marijuana

It appears we’re past the ‘millennials are killing ______’ headlines, and now we’re moving on to Gen Z.

So what are the Gen Z’ers responsible for causing the demise and of the preceding generations to grumble about?

Booze.

A recent survey of 182,000 people found a massive drop in alcohol use by people between the ages of 18 to 22. Instead of fancy cocktails or cases of natty light, this generation is turning toward marijuana.

This puts into the question the beverage industry and if we’ll see these companies start getting into the marijuana industry (where it’s legal) to adapt to changing demographics.