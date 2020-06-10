Gadget gift ideas for pandemic grads and father’s day

Morning After

by:

Posted: / Updated:

You might be celebrating graduations and father’s day a bit differently this year, but that doesn’t mean the gift-giving has to be any different.

If you’re used to perusing stores to get ideas, you might want to rethink that. Luckily Steve Greenberg, author of Gadget Nation has some great ideas.

Hoop Cam – $49.99

Uber Chill Fridge – $74.99

WFAN Wearable Fan – $39.99

Aqua Vault – $29.95

Mask Market – $13.90

Steve Greenberg is an award-winning author, TV personality and expert on innovation and technology.

Share this story

More News Headlines

More

30 Second Downloads

Arlington Life Shelter has a new 12,000 sqft facility for families facing homelessness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arlington Life Shelter has a new 12,000 sqft facility for families facing homelessness"

NTTA wants you to make your thumb red to remember to not text and drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "NTTA wants you to make your thumb red to remember to not text and drive"

The Texas Secretary of State now has a checklist for those considering going to polls to vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Texas Secretary of State now has a checklist for those considering going to polls to vote"

More From Morning After

More

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News