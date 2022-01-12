DALLAS (KDAF) — Future of Code will host its third annual virtual hackathon from January 22 – 23, with a focus on combating food insecurity. They will also be hosting a canned food drive with Minnie’s Food Pantry, in which all the proceeds will be donated to charitable organizations.

To register for the hackathon, click here.

Future of Code is a student-founded nonprofit organization that targets a lack of coding resources available to young students while also giving back to the community.

The organization hosts hackathons, guest speaker events, and workshops to help students learn coding skills, collaboration skills and presentation skills.

Officials say their events have impacted more than 180 young students and their recent coding workshop raised more than $500 that will go to charity.

Srjana Srivatsan, executive director and founder of Future of Code, joined our show to talk more about the organization.