Fourth of July fun: Sangrias, ice cream, and more

DALLAS, TX (KDAF)- Fourth of July festivities will look a bit different this year due to the emergence of the pandemic, but there are ways to still celebrate while keeping your safety first.

Rea Danielle, event planner and founder of Rea Danielle Designs, has some great ideas on how to still have fun and enjoy the day from home.

Danielle has created the “Independence Day” Sangria that includes strawberries, blueberries, limes and white or red wine as your base. You can decorate the cup with American flags or fruits to add a little razzle dazzle.

Children seem to enjoy the Fourth of July activities the most, popping fireworks and participating in parades. Since these festivities aren’t accessible this year, Rea recommends decorating your children’s bikes or scooters.

“Just the kids in the neighborhood being able to get together with them to still make it fun and joyful, since we are social distancing.” she says.

Desserts are a huge component of this holiday, people enjoy cold desserts while having fun outside. Rea suggests buying ice cream sandwiches from your local grocery store and dressing it up a bit with red, blue and white sprinkles.

Sparkler packs are another cool way to still have that firework feel and atmosphere from your home.

To learn more about Rea Danielle’s ideas and designs visit her website at https://readanielle.com/