Fostering a pet can save their life.

Meet Tamale!

This adorable little fella was found by a nice citizen after she realized that Tamale was eating cat food that the citizen leaves out for cats in her neighborhood. Tamale was just skin and bones trying to survive on his own. He had wounds all over him and became an emergency rescue.

After a shelter picked up the poor little pup they discovered that there was something going on in his tummy. During exploratory surgery, they found that Tamale had eaten a glove and some corn husks – thus giving him the name Tamale.

A wonderful foster stepped up, adopted Tamale and gave him the care he needed to get back on his feet. Tamale’s life was saved thanks to the help of a foster family.

You can become a foster by heading over to Dallas Pets Alive! and they can help you with the process. Fostering can help save a pup’s life – like Tamale.