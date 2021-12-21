FORT WORTH (KDAF) — A Fort Worth retailer is giving back to children in the foster care system after learning what children go through while in the system.

This Belongs To ___ is an online social enterprise that sells high-end travel pieces. Founded by a young mother, Courtney Copeland Acuna, This Belongs To ___ came to life in the spring of 2020 through a Kickstarter campaign.

Acuna says she started the enterprise when she heard about the number of foster children who have to move their belongings in trash bags, and the frequency in which they move. So, when a person buys a weekender bag, a foster child will get a duffle bag big enough to store their belongings.

Acuna joined our show to talk more about her company’s vision.