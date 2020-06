FORT WORTH, TX (KDAF) — Fort Worth police announced they are dropping charges against 50 protesters arrested on May 31st.

The protesters were arrested after a long protest that culminated on the West 7th Street bridge in Fort Worth.

Police say the arrests were made in response to rioters, but some protesters claim they were arrested while protesting peacefully.

Those arrested will reportedly receive a letter details the dropping of charges by the Fort Worth Police Department.