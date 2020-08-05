Fort Worth Mayor says COVID-19 numbers going in the right direction

FORT WORTH, Texas (KDAF) — Texas has made headlines with the number of COVID-19 cases in the state. Currently, the CDC lists Texas as 3rd in the U.S. for coronavirus cases with over 450,000 being reported.

As the leader of the second most populated city in the North Texas area, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price has had to keep focus on a lot of stats and details as the pandemic continues.

Despite Texas having a surge in cases shortly after reopening the state, Price is optimistic about what’s going on in her city.

“The numbers are going in the right direction,” says Price, “the R number, the number that the virus replicates, the number of people who can be infected, needs to be below 1, and we are now below 1.”

Tarrant County currently lists the community spread level at ‘substantial.’ While there was a surge of cases being reported in the county last month, the numbers seem to be trending downward.

Price says the city’s hospital capacity looks very good with only 17% of the patients in the hospital infected with the coronavirus.

The Mayor also said she believes Fort Worth has had good adoption of mask mandates.

“The first week or so people were like ‘I don’t want to do that’, but then they began to realize it’s for their own good and their family’s good,” she says.