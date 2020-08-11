Fort Worth looking to convert hotels into apartments for people experiencing homelessness

FORT WORTH, Texas (KDAF) — The City of Fort Worth is considering a $18.6 million plan to convert old hotels into housing for the homeless.

The Star-Telegram reports the city is set to vote on the measure today.

The plan will allow Fort Worth Housing Solutions to acquire old hotels and convert them into apartments for people experiencing homelessness that have chronic medical conditions or need longer term care.

City leaders want to move swift, too. The plan is to have sites selected in September, with an goal to eventually make 200 units available.

A portion of the $18.6 million would funded by money Fort Worth received through CARES Act stimulus package.