Fort Worth ISD has kids returning October 5, going against warning from health official

FORT WORTH, Texas (KDAF) — Fort Wort ISD trustees met late into the night last night and have decided to have kids return to school in-person on Oct. 5.

When surveyed earlier, parents were almost evenly divided on if they wanted their kids to return to school or in person.

The decision is contrary to what some local health officials say is safe.

Vinny Taneja, the Tarrant County Health Director, warned we could still see a spike in cases from Labor Day and cautioned against returning to in-person learning.