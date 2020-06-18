Fort Worth ISD allowing parents to choose in-person or at-home school next year, but disparities revealed

FORT WORTH, Texas (KDAF) — Fort Worth ISD is one of the first school districts in North Texas to give a definitive idea of what school is going to look like in the fall in the face of the ongoing pandemic.

The district is giving parents the choice to either school-from-home or send their kids into the physical building. Other districts have yet to come down on a set method for when students return.

The limbo some parents find themselves in points to the issue of disparity between some parents that can take time off from work and those that can’t. Physically going to school is the only option for some parents that are not able to stay home with their kids during work, especially in lower-income households. It’s also often a vital source of food for food-insecure families.