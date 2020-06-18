Fort Worth ISD allowing parents to choose in-person or at-home school next year, but disparities revealed

Morning After

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WORTH, Texas (KDAF) — Fort Worth ISD is one of the first school districts in North Texas to give a definitive idea of what school is going to look like in the fall in the face of the ongoing pandemic.

The district is giving parents the choice to either school-from-home or send their kids into the physical building. Other districts have yet to come down on a set method for when students return.

The limbo some parents find themselves in points to the issue of disparity between some parents that can take time off from work and those that can’t. Physically going to school is the only option for some parents that are not able to stay home with their kids during work, especially in lower-income households. It’s also often a vital source of food for food-insecure families.

Share this story

More News Headlines

More

30 Second Downloads

DART is installing driver shields on all 600 of its buses

Thumbnail for the video titled "DART is installing driver shields on all 600 of its buses"

Dallas County Commissioners declare racism a public health emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dallas County Commissioners declare racism a public health emergency"

VP Mike Pence is coming to First Baptist Dallas later this month

Thumbnail for the video titled "VP Mike Pence is coming to First Baptist Dallas later this month"

More From Morning After

More

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News