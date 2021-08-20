Fort Worth emergency room physician goes viral on Tiktok

FORT WORTH (KDAF) — Dr. J Mack Slaughter is an emergency room physician working at multiple hospitals in the Fort Worth area.

You may have seen him on Tiktok. His Tiktok page has more than 240,000 followers and more than two million likes.

Dr. Slaughter is also the founder of nonprofit organizations Music Meets Medicine and The Slaughter Family Arts Awards.

Music Meets Medicine donates instruments and free music lessons to patients at children’s hospitals.

The Slaughter Family Arts Awards aims to recognize and promote excellence and effort in the local youth fine arts community through awards and scholarships.

Dr. Slaughter joined our show to talk more about his work, life and philanthropy.