Fort Worth bar opening for state-wide protest this weekend, says money will be donated to charity

FORT WORTH, Texas (KDAF) — A bar in Fort Worth is aligning with other bars and venues across the state to organize protest events in response to state-mandated closures.

The venue Rail Club Live is hosting Freedom Fest on July 25 and will illegally open their doors to the public. The bars say they are losing their livelihoods due to the coronavirus lockdowns.

Chris Polone, owner of The Rail Club Live, posted a video saying “We cane open up all day, everyday and protest, protest, protest, we’re just going to keep getting hit in the mouth…if we get everyone to do it, then obviously there will be strength in numbers.”

Polone went on to say they are demanding to heard.

Polone’s business did have its liquor license temporarily suspended for hosting a July 5 protest against closures.

The Freedom Fest event will have a $10 cover charge, and all money from that will be donated to charity. They also say the event will be limited to 25% capacity