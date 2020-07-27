Fort Worth bar illegally opens over weekend for ‘Freedom Fest’ protest

FORT WORTH, Texas (KDAF) — Over the weekend, the Fort Worth venue and bar The Rail Club held a protest to defy orders for bars to be closed in response to the COVID-19 crises.

Chris Polone, owner of The Rail Club Live, streamed parts of the event saying he feels businesses such as his were forced to close without any support or options to stay afloat.

The TABC reportedly visited the venue over the weekend, but there are no reports yet of any punitive measures taken.

Polone previously lost his liquor license for opening July 4th during shutdowns.