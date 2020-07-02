Forney is proceeding with its Independence Day as other DFW events are being canceled due to pandemic

FORNEY, Texas (KDAF) — In a special meeting, the City of Forney voted to go forward with their Independence Day celebration as other cities are canceling their events. The vote was a 5-2 decision.

The event will be held on July 4 from 4 pm to 10 pm at Forney Community Park and feature alcohol sales, rides, and live music. The event page says the event will be outdoors and social distancing is ‘encouraged’.

One question and concern is that since many other events around DFW have been canceled, is if people flock to the Forney celebration, making social distancing more challenging.