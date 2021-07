MORNING AFTER (CW33/KDAF) — Though these are not a replacement for actual sunscreen, these six foods and food groups have shown to be particularly protective of your skin from sun damage and aging.

Blueberries

Watermelon

Nuts/seeds

Carrots/leafy greens

Green tea

Cauliflower

Meridan Zerner, dietitian with Cooper Clinic, joined our show to explain the power these foods have on our skin.

Click here for a recipe with all of these foods and food groups in it.