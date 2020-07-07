Focusing on the lower COVID-19 death rate as cases surge misses a key point

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — On Monday, Dallas County reported 1214 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the overall county total to over 27,054.

One startling fact is the since June 1, half of all cases have involved people between the ages of 18-39. When the pandemic first broke out, it was often thought that younger people had less to worry about. That is turning out to not be the case.

As the numbers rise, however, some are seeing the death rate go lower and believe this points to the fact that younger people can get the virus but are able to recover.

One point such an argument misses is that the deaths being reportedly are not from the current surge occurring, as it often takes weeks for the disease to progress and become fatal. In the coming weeks we very well may see increased deaths from the cases just now being reported.