Fletcher’s Corny Dogs are available at Golden Chick (for now)

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — We kind of pride ourselves on being your corny dog news headquarters, and here’s a new collab we’re excited to tell you about.

Richardson-based Golden Chick will be making and selling Fletcher’s corny dogs, a treat usually reserved for the State Fair of Texas (which was canceled this year, btw).

Fletcher’s allowed the restaurant to see how their corny dogs are made, and they are offering single corny dogs or combo meals.

The collaboration only lasts for 8-weeks, ending on November 1. You can get them at one of their 187 stores in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.