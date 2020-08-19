Five years ago this Dallas fashion designer had Beyoncè on his vision board, now she’s wearing his designs

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — Five years ago, fashion designer Venny Etienne put something out in the universe, something that was on his vision board, in an effort to help it manifest.

In 2015 he posted to Facebook “(Speaking into existence) Beyoncè WILL wear one of my garments by 2020 (5 yr plan- Vision Board) Ok, carry on…”

“I totally forgot about that post, that I made back in 2015” says Etienne, “the nerve of me to put ‘WILL’, you know with someone, such like a mega star lie Beyoncè, but I guess speaking into existence what you want really works.”

Well, it happened. The outfit showed up in Beyoncè’s Black is King film.

Etienne team was commissioned to create something for a music video, but were not aware what it was for. He says it was a surreal moment when he learned Beyoncè was wearing the garment.

She just didn’t wear the outfit to for an appearance, it’s significant Etienne’s design was selected to be immortalized in a video.

“Beyoncè could wear anyone’s clothes,” he says, “it doesn’t have to be on a video, so I’m just grateful and honored that it was something on an actual video.”

Designing for the rich and famous isn’t all Etienne is up to. Since the start of the pandemic, he has also shifted much of his production to creating masks.

For more on Etienne, his masks and garments visit levenity.com