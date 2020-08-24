Fitness for all! This studio can get your workout goals back on track and without the pressure.

Going to the gym can be quite risky these days with COVID still around but one fitness studio in Frisco, Texas is taking on the challenge!

VYBE5 is a new studio that’s all about your health and wellness. Don’t worry if you’re not an olympic-level athlete – anyone and everyone is welcomed. VYBE5 keeps the lights really low to ensure that your workout…is your workout.

According to CEO, Jason Adams, they keep their studio lights very low so that you can focus on yourself. It helps you understand your body and helps you concentrate on your workout (with the extra ease that no one can see how you’re doing so you won’t have to feel self-conscious about keeping up with the class.)

“Fitness has turned to the concept of ‘how do you feel’ versus ‘how you look’ and getting to certain goals and objectives,” said Jason.

The five modalities that VYBE5 dips into are yoga, strength, cardio, flexibility and meditation…and you get all that in one 50 minute session. The cool thing about the studio is that they do each of the workouts in two minute segments. So you don’t have to be a yoga expert to partake or have to have super high endurance to do the cardio.

“This is the best place, if you haven’t done yoga to come learn yoga. It’s in bite sizes, we guide you through it and you get a chance to practice it,” according to Jason.

VYBE5’s original plan was to be the cleanest workout studio you’ve ever been to (which helps with that pesky COVID.) The studio has Taraflex floors – good for joints, also antimicrobial and antibacterial, SurfaceWise spray – which kills bacterial (including COVID) for up to 90 days, and they have an electrostatic spray and UVC lights that cleans everything after each class.

Each class has a maximum capacity of ten people and you can reserve a spot in the studio so you will know exactly where you’ll be when you get there. Each spot is at least 6 feet apart.

If you’re in the mood for a good workout – check out VYBE5!