First or second wave? COVID-19 numbers are climbing and affecting young people more than originally thought

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — Semantics have become another topic during the COVID-19 pandemic as people argue over if we are still in the first wave or entering the second wave of infections.

Some say more testing is causing the numbers to go up, but alarmingly so are the hospitalizations rates.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins indicated via Twitter that he thinks we’re entering a second wave and that we people should be responsible and wear a mask.

Regardless of whatever wave we’re in, it’s still very much with us and not going away.

Another alarming trend is that it’s not just affecting the elderly and leaving younger people unscathed.

Several southern and southwestern states are being pointed to for rising numbers, especially of young people. The median age of Florida last week was 37.

Several counties in Texas, even some rural counties, also had the majority of new infections be in younger people in their 30’s.