Fighting Pandemics with Pizza: Sfereco wants to serve up it’s ‘spaghetti western’ Italian, but also jobs

DALLAS, TX (KDAF)- A good meal is all it takes to make most people happy, which is exactly what Ryan Carberry plans to accomplish with his new restaurant, Sfereco Dallas. Food choices ranging from pizzas to meatballs, Sfereco’s “spaghetti western” theme brings the Italian cuisine culture to Dallas.

The decision to continue their grand opening during a pandemic was a big one, but Carberry believes that they made the right choice.

“It’s a great opportunity, you know I look at the version of the glass half full not empty, gives us a really great opportunity. Not only to be a part of the economy but to add and bring back some of our teammates and team members” he says.

The restaurant’s main priority is the health and safety of their workers and customers. Workers and customers are required to get a temperature check upon arrival and wear a mask. Workers also have to wear gloves.

Sfereco Dallas will be opening up for business this Friday, June 12th. To stay up to date with their business visit their website at https://sfereco.com/ or their Instagram page @sferecodallas.