Festive coffee cocktail ideas for the holidays

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — 2020 has given enough reason to have a stiff drink (responsibly, of course). Here are a few festive cocktail ideas for the holidays and how to make them from Mike Nardelli from Licor 43.
FESTIVE COFFEE COCKTAIL #1 DEJA BREW
INGREDIENTS
- 20 ml Licor 43
- 45 ml blended Scotch
- 2 dashes chocolate bitters
- 30 ml dark roast espresso (Groundwork Bitches Brew)
- 3 raspberries
METHOD
- Add all the ingredients to tin. Make sure your espresso is freshly brewed.
- Dry shake (no ice).
- Add ice and shake again – this time long and hard.
- Double/fine strain the cocktail into a chilled coupe glass.
- Skewer 3 raspberries, and gently rest this on top of the cocktail’s pillow-like crema.
- Serve (or drink!) immediately. And enjoy a perfectly bloomed cocktail!
FESTIVE COFFEE COCKTAIL #2 CHOCO GLOW
INGREDIENTS
- 50 ml Licor 43 Original (1 part / 1¾oz)
- 80 ml hot chocolate (2 parts / 2¾oz)
- 1 hot espresso coffee
- Whipped cream
- Garnishing: Fresh raspberry and grated chocolate
METHOD
- Stir together the hot chocolate, espresso coffee and Licor 43 Original.
- Top with a generous helping of whipped cream.
- Garnish with a raspberry and finish by sprinkling with a little grated dark chocolate.
COFFEE COCKTAIL #3 ESPRESSO 433 COCKTAIL
Best served after dinner
INGREDIENTS
- 40 ml Espresso (1 part / 1⅓oz)
- 30 ml Licor 43 Original (1 oz)
- 30 ml vodka (1 oz)
- Ice cubes
METHOD
- Pour a hot espresso in a cocktail shaker
- Add Licor 43 Original, vodka and ice cubes.
- Shake well & double strain