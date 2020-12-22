Festive coffee cocktail ideas for the holidays

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — 2020 has given enough reason to have a stiff drink (responsibly, of course). Here are a few festive cocktail ideas for the holidays and how to make them from Mike Nardelli from Licor 43.

FESTIVE COFFEE COCKTAIL #1 DEJA BREW

INGREDIENTS

  • 20 ml Licor 43
  • 45 ml blended Scotch
  • 2 dashes chocolate bitters
  • 30 ml dark roast espresso (Groundwork Bitches Brew)
  • 3 raspberries

METHOD

  • Add all the ingredients to tin. Make sure your espresso is freshly brewed.
  • Dry shake (no ice).
  • Add ice and shake again – this time long and hard.
  • Double/fine strain the cocktail into a chilled coupe glass.
  • Skewer 3 raspberries, and gently rest this on top of the cocktail’s pillow-like crema.
  • Serve (or drink!) immediately. And enjoy a perfectly bloomed cocktail!

FESTIVE COFFEE COCKTAIL #2 CHOCO GLOW

INGREDIENTS

  • 50 ml Licor 43 Original (1 part / 1¾oz)
  • 80 ml hot chocolate (2 parts / 2¾oz)
  • 1 hot espresso coffee
  • Whipped cream
  • Garnishing: Fresh raspberry and grated chocolate

METHOD

  • Stir together the hot chocolate, espresso coffee and Licor 43 Original.
  • Top with a generous helping of whipped cream.
  • Garnish with a raspberry and finish by sprinkling with a little grated dark chocolate.

COFFEE COCKTAIL #3 ESPRESSO 433 COCKTAIL 

Best served after dinner

INGREDIENTS

  • 40 ml Espresso (1 part / 1⅓oz)
  • 30 ml Licor 43 Original (1 oz)
  • 30 ml vodka (1 oz)
  • Ice cubes

METHOD

  • Pour a hot espresso in a cocktail shaker
  • Add Licor 43 Original, vodka and ice cubes.
  • Shake well & double strain

