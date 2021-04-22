Feeling stagnant? An MBA could be the way out of your everyday routine

You may yourself with a decent career, but there’s something missing. You’re not necessarily hopeless, but your daily work and life doesn’t necessarily make you feel like you’re thriving.

An MBA could be the boost you need, mentally and career wise.

“Pursuing an MBA can help to, it can help to give us fundamental skills to be able to handle any obstacles or any opportunities that happen in business” says Dr. Maria Albrecht, lecture at the University of Texas at Dallas.

If you’re already stretched thin and looking for a change, embarking on an MBA may seem daunting or even counterproductive. With an already busy life, taking on classes could seems impossible. However, thanks to programs like UTD’s Global Leadership MBA program it’s easier than ever. The program is designed specifically for working professionals to be able to advance their careers while maintaining their sanity and workload.

The GLEMBA program has the rigor of any accredited program, but it has the flexibility through it’s curriculum and from its directors to meet the needs of busy professionals.

