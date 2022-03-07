PINCH A PENNY POOL, PATIO AND SPA SPONSORED CONTENT — Pinch A Penny is the top pool supply store in the country, providing customers with a complete line of pool chemicals, equipment, and parts and accessories.

In addition to pool supply retail, Pinch A Penny offers ongoing maintenance and repair services, like water testing and pool service, as well as pool renovations, pressure washing, landscape lighting and more.

Pinch A Penny has more than 260 locations across the country, including more than 20 stores in Texas.

Several periods of freezing temperatures in the Dallas area over the past month brought the threat of damages to local pools with cracked pipes, busted heaters and broken pumps.

An estimated 20,000-plus pools in Texas alone were damaged during the deep freeze of 2021. The average cost of repairs was $10,000, and most homeowners’ insurance does not cover damage caused by ice and snow.

Lisa Ifland from Pinch A Penny in Plano joined Morning After to provide your viewers with tips on how to protect their pools from being damaged during cold weather.