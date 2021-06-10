Fears Nachawati Law Firm recognized for work following Texas winter storm

MORNING AFTER (CW33/KDAF) — Fears Nachawati Law Firm protects individuals affected by defective products, transportation injuries and dangerous chemicals.

The firm was recently featured in D Magazine’s Best Lawyers in Dallas edition for their work on behalf of Texans following the winter storm.

Fears Nachawati has been involved some of the most important legal matters in the country, including representing cancer victims exposed to Monsanto’s Roundup weed killer.

Majed Nachawati, co-founder of Fears Nachawati Law Firm, talked to our crew about his firm.

