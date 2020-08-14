FC Dallas player receives racist comments and death threats after teams kneel during anthem

FRISCO, Texas (KDAF) — The owners of FC Dallas and Major League Soccer are coming to the defense of FC Dallas star Reggie Cannon after he received racist comments and death threats for kneeling during a game in support of Black Lives Matter.

FC Dallas and Nashville SC knelt during the national anthem before Wednesday’s match at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, to protest against racial injustice in the U.S. HOwever, the protest was met with booing by fans.

Cannon later told reporters he found the small group of fans reaction “absolutely disgusting.”

Since, Cannon has received racist comments and death threats online.

FC Dallas chairman and chief executive officer Clark Hunt and president Dan Hunt said in a statement “We want to be clear: We love and support Reggie Cannon. The racist comments and death threats he has received are repulsive and unacceptable. There is no place in our sport, or in our country for that matter, for the kind of horrific vitriol Reggie had to endure today. Hateful or violent threats are never warranted — especially when they are directed toward a member of our FC Dallas family.”