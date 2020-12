DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) -- Since its release on December 7th, 'Selena' has been one of the top series on Netflix. Texas native Ricardo Chavira took on the role of Selena's father in the series, and the magnitude of the series and what it means to so many people is not lost on him. Chavira grew up in San Antonio and South Texas, so he knows what Selena and her legacy mean to her fans.

"The definition of what Selena means to Texas and what she means to South Texas is indicative of who I am," says Chavira, "it's exactly where I come from. It was extremely important to me, extremely important that I did it right."