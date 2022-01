FASHION FRIDAY — Available at Galleria Dallas, the Pantone Color of the Year 2022 is Very Peri (17-3938). Very Peri is a periwinkle hue that’s a combination of tranquil blue and energetic red.

As Holly Quartaro from Galleria Dallas shows Morning After, there are several ways to show off the Pantone Color of the Year in your fashion, accessories, beauty and at home.