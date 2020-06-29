‘Families that you and I care about are going to be on skid row’: McKinney Mayor makes urgent plea to wear masks

MCKINNEY, Texas (KDAF) — George Fuller, the Mayor of McKinney, posted an urgent and direct plea for people to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to his Facebook page.

The video specifically addresses people who are skeptical or do not think a mask is needed.

In the video, Fuller says “If you’re one of those people that don’t believe there’s any good to come of masks and what not, except that you might be wrong.”

The cost of being wrong, says Fuller, is that more people are going to get sick, businesses will shut down, and people we know and love will potentially lose their jobs and houses.