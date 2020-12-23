Ever wonder why are tamales are a tradition during Christmas?

FRISCO, Texas (KDAF) — Traditions often permeate families and our collective consciousness, oftentimes without people really knowing why it’s a tradition in the first place. Tamales are delicious, do we need more of an explanation than that?

In an effort to not be an uncultured troglodyte stuffing the savory husk-wrapped miracles into our gullet, we went to an expert. According to Chef Rambo Saucedo from Cantina Laredo, when you’re sitting around with your family making tamales, you’re experiencing the answer to the question.

Saucedo says “It’s a perfect way to gather the whole family and do something productive and fun, and catch up on good times and make something good for the whole family.”