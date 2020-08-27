Escape the city and the stress of 2020 with this tiny cabin ‘Getaway!’

We’re passed the halfway point of 2020 and it has been a dumpster fire of a year. So I would understand if you needed to take a break from 2020 – can I recommend a tiny cabin retreat called Getaway?

The first thing you’ll notice about Getaway’s tiny cabins are the huge bay windows that really makes you feel like you’re one with nature. (Also, if you’re addicted to Instagram like I am – most of the influencers you follow would’ve snapped a pretty picture or two from one of these tiny cabins already.)

The Getaway cabins are usually located outside their respective cities, the Dallas/Piney Woods location was in LaRue, Texas – about an hour and a half outside Dallas…so you’re definitely getting away.

These cabins are filled with your basic amenities like dishes, refridgerator, cookware and most importantly…A/C! So less traditional camping and more glamping! You can pick between two different cabins…one with a single queen size bed for up to two people to enjoy OR a queen bunk bed meant for up to a party of four!

According to Angel Sonnentag, the General Manager at Getaway Piney Woods, “our cabins have everything that you need and nothing that you don’t.”

And to address the elephant in the room – this is COVID/pandemic/Coronavirus-proof. The process of booking to getting your cabin is all contactless and the idea of Getaway is to socially distance anyways so you’ll be more than six feet apart from anyone you don’t know.

“It really didn’t impact what we do here because we were already geared towards disconnecting people from other people.”

So if you need to escape 2020 (or just take a vacation) a tiny, picturesque cabin in the woods is a great option for peace and tranquility.