Entertainment Newz with J Kruz – Squid Game creator fires back at Lebron James over criticism

October 28 2021 07:00 pm

ENTERTAINMENT NEWZ WITH J KRUZ — Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game creator, has some words to say after NBA player Lebron James said he didn’t like the show’s ending.

According to an article on TMZ, James expressed his dissatisfaction with Anthony Davis in front of reporters after a preseason game.

When Hwang was told about this he came back with, “Have you seen Space Jam 2?”

There is no beef, though.

In the article, Hwang clarifies, “LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series.”

J Kruz joined our show to talk about that and the latest in entertainment headlines.

