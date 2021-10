SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) announced Monday that the state's healthcare system would begin working through Crisis Standard of Care (CSC) guidelines because of the intense volume of COVID-19 patients draining healthcare resources. This put New Mexico among states such as Idaho, Alaska, and Montana in which health leaders have approved healthcare rationing since September.

DOH Acting Secretary David Scrase, M.D., credited the need for CSC guidelines to COVID causing New Mexico hospitals and health care facilities to carry "an unmanageable burden." The guidelines, he said, are the state offering "clarity and support" while healthcare providers make difficult choices about who gets what care, with the goal of saving as many lives as possible.