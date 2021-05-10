Skip to content
CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth
Dallas / Ft. Worth
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Morning After
📺 Watch Live
Second Shot
News
Local
Texas
Entertainment
International
National
Science
Newsfeed Now
Border Report
Washington, D.C.
Video Game News
Change Makers
Top Stories
People drinking more during pandemic, especially women, study finds
Video
Top Stories
How Girl Powerful is teaching girls social and emotional learning and self-worth through daily practices
Video
Prince Harry, Oprah team up for mental health show on Apple TV+
Granbury mayor resigns after third DWI arrest
Enter for a chance to win a $25 Church’s Chicken gift card
Coronavirus
📺 Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Sports
NFL Draft
Cowboys
Japan 2020
CW33 Good
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Careers With Us
About Us
Download the CW33 News App for iOS and Android
Where to watch us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Careers With Us
Closed Captioning Info
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Enter for a chance to win a $25 Church’s Chicken gift card
Morning After
by:
CW33
Posted:
May 10, 2021 / 10:00 AM CDT
/
Updated:
May 7, 2021 / 12:35 PM CDT
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
More News Headlines
Dow passes 30,000 points on vaccine hopes, Biden transition
2 kids killed, 4 hurt in North Texas go-kart collision
Court: Texas, Louisiana can end Planned Parenthood funding
Biden introduces national security team as official transition begins
Video
“No matter what planet you’re from” this monolith is illegal in Utah
Video
Pope book backs George Floyd protests, blasts virus skeptic
Dallas Cowboys strength, conditioning coach Markus Paul dies
Video
Get paid $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days
Over 100 Texas counties entering Thanksgiving week at red-level COVID-19 ‘tipping point’
Texas State Board of Education passes first changes to sex-ed curriculum in 23 years
Video
More
More From Morning After
How Girl Powerful is teaching girls social and emotional learning and self-worth through daily practices
Video
Enter for a chance to win a $25 Church’s Chicken gift card
Fashion Friday: Prints will never go out of style, here are some modern options
Video
The Food Nanny’s Banana Cream Pie recipe for Mother’s Day
Video
The Bump Club and Beyond Mother’s Day Gift Guide
Video
More
Don't Miss
People drinking more during pandemic, especially women, study finds
Video
How Girl Powerful is teaching girls social and emotional learning and self-worth through daily practices
Video
Prince Harry, Oprah team up for mental health show on Apple TV+
Granbury mayor resigns after third DWI arrest
Enter for a chance to win a $25 Church’s Chicken gift card
China to draw ‘separation line’ on peak of Mount Everest to prevent COVID spread
Twitter introduces ‘Tip Jar’ that allows you to pay users for tweets
Popular
10 Texas Laws That May Sound a Little Crazy
Granbury mayor resigns after third DWI arrest
Enter for a chance to win a $25 Church’s Chicken gift card
9 Iconic Dallas Movie Locations
Texas’ Nicknamed Personal Injury Lawyers Mourn Strong Arm Brian Loncar
Court: Texas, Louisiana can end Planned Parenthood funding
Community Calendar
Latest News
People drinking more during pandemic, especially women, study finds
Video
How Girl Powerful is teaching girls social and emotional learning and self-worth through daily practices
Video
Prince Harry, Oprah team up for mental health show on Apple TV+
Granbury mayor resigns after third DWI arrest
Enter for a chance to win a $25 Church’s Chicken gift card
China to draw ‘separation line’ on peak of Mount Everest to prevent COVID spread
More News