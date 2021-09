ADDISON (KDAF) — Addison Oktoberfest is North Texas’ oldest Oktoberfest celebration and is widely considered one of the most authentic in the world.

The event will be held from Thursday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 19 in Addison Circle Park.

Jasmine Lee, director of special events for the town of Addison, joined our show to talk more about the event.

