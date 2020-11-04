Election Recap: We don’t know how to poll in era of social media, and many Americans like a split government

After last night’s surprising but inconclusive election results, Stephanie Martin, Associate Professor of Political Communication at SMU, joined Morning After to look at takeaways.

First, she says the blue tidal wave many Democrats expected just didn’t happen, and it looks like Republicans will still control the Senate.

The election is highlighting the deep divide currently in American politics, but Martin says that studies show a lot of American like having a spilt government controlled by both parties.

